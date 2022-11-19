Heavy rain batters Scotland, One person swept into river

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman has been reportedly swept into the River Don in Aberdeenshire, as heavy rain is set to bring more disruption to Scotland as well as the northeast of England today.

Police Scotland said the force was called to the river near to Monymusk in Aberdeenshire at around 3.05pm on Friday following reports of a person in the water.

While the search was stood down overnight, police inquiries are ongoing.

The person, who is believed to be a woman, may have been trying to rescue a dog, according to reports.

⚠Heavy rain has led to flooding and transport disruption across many parts of Scotland🌧🌧



More details :https://t.co/SNmo4QVfhM pic.twitter.com/9Y8HUZODuB — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 18, 2022

It comes as much of Scotland and northeast England have been battered by heavy rain in the past few days.

In the northeast of Scotland, the council has urged residents to protect their properties from flooding, with some areas including Stonehaven and Inverurie experiencing power cuts.

Rest centres have been opened in some parts of Aberdeenshire after flood warnings escalated to severe.

