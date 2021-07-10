Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate – NHK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) – Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Photo – Rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 07 July 2021 while about 1,700 rescuers are deployed. Shizuoka Prefecture announced 7 July 2021 the city has not confirmed about 27 people’s safety yet after the mudslide at Izusan area on 03 July 2021. Seven people have been killed by the mudslide. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT