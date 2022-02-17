Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses.

Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or the “Imperial City,” was the summer getaway of Brazil’s monarchs in the 19th century. On Wednesday, there was scant evidence of its regal charms, after the floods ravaged its elegant streets and destroyed its Germanic buildings. Rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.

Photo – Cars have been turned over amid damages caused by the heavy rains that affect the city of Petropolis, RJ, Brazil.EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda