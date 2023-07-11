Heavy rains wash across U.S. Northeast, forecasters warn of catastrophic floods

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Torrential downpours pounded the U.S. Northeast on Monday, threatening catastrophic flooding across the region, where rains have washed out roadways, overwhelmed rivers, forced numerous rescues by boat and caused at least one fatality, officials said.

Some 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings from Eastern New York state to Boston and Western Maine to the northeast, where up to 7 inches (18 cm) of rain were expected to fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast, after storms that began over the weekend inundated rivers and streams.

“Widespread, heavy rainfall capable of producing considerable to catastrophic flooding is beginning to unfold, road washouts are ongoing, and are expected to increase in extent and severity over the course of the day,” the weather service said on Monday.

Hundreds of flights in and out of airports across the region, including New York’s LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan, have been delayed or canceled starting on Sunday due to the rains.

On Monday, Amtrak suspended passenger train service between Albany and New York after flooding damaged tracks.

The weather claimed the life of an Orange County, New York, woman, who was swept away by floodwaters as she attempted to leave her home with her dog on Sunday, County Executive Steven Neuhaus, said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.”Last night was complete chaos,” he said.

Neuhaus said first responders were trying to reach trapped people to make sure they are safe in Highland Falls and the West Point-Fort Montgomery area, which is along the Hudson River north of New York City and is home to the Army’s U.S. Military Academy, best known as West Point.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group