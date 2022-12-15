Henry Cavill dropped as Superman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Henry Cavill has been dropped as Superman, just weeks after announcing his return to the role.

It comes as DC Studios’ Co-Chairman and writer of the next instalment James Gunn announced that a new Superman film was in the works, more details of which are due to be announced in 2023.

In a post on social media, the former ‘Man of Steel’ said the news ‘isn’t the easiest’ after being told by the studio to announce his return to the role just seven weeks ago.

Cavill played the legendary DC role in the 2013 Man Of Steel film and again in 2016 for Batman Vs Superman, alongside Ben Affleck.

The 39-year-old British actor had proved a favourite with fans, and many were looking forward to his return to the red cape after he had a surprise cameo in the end credits scene of Black Adam in October.

Superman is the second high-profile role Cavill has recently revealed he will not be returning too, with Netflix revealing he would be passing on the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy series The Witcher, to Liam Hemsworth after the next series.

Photo: British actor Henry Cavill arrives to the European premiere of the film ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in Leicester Square in London, Britain, 22 March 2016. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA



