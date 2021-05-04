Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said.

Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek’s bid.

But the club’s American owners, under fire from fans following the North London outfit’s failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, have dismissed talk of a sale.

Kroenke and his son and director Josh put out a joint statement in response to Ek’s interest saying they remain “100% committed to Arsenal” and were not interested in selling a stake in the club.

“He (Ek) already reached out (to the Kroenke family) and said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid,” Henry told Sky Sports.

via Reuters

