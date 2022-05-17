Hillman accused of making over €1m in proceeds of crime / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 17 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Hillman accused of making over €1m in proceeds of crime

Adrian Hillman is accused of obtaining over €1 million in proceeds of crime, primarily through Progress Press, which he chaired until 2016. Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri, who entered the witness stand as the ongoing collection of evidence started on Monday, provided a breakdown of the illicit earnings allegedly obtained by Hillman and two of his firms. Hillman, who watched the hearing on Monday via video link, is pleading not guilty to money laundering, criminal conspiracy, fraud against Progress Press Ltd and Malta Enterprise, providing a false statement to a public official, and taking bribes. [Times of Malta]

500 migrants seek safety in Malta SAR

According to NGO Alarm Phone, a boat with roughly 500 people on board is in difficulty east of Malta, within the country’s search-and-rescue region. The group left the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk, but the boat they were on experienced engine problems, according to the NGO, which operates a hotline providing support to migrants crossing the Mediterranean in quest of a better life in the EU. [Newsbook]

PN leader asks for strong mandate

PN leader Bernard Grech has asked for a strong mandate by party councillors in the upcoming leadership election would mean he can take the needed decisions.

“Councillors are called upon to realise the party is theirs as well, and that they need to give the leader, who is the only person participating in the election, a strong mandate, so that I can take the needed decisions,” he said when asked what he means by the words ‘strong mandate’. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 64 new Covid-19 cases were reported by health authorities with active cases standing at 2,281. No new deaths were reported overnight.