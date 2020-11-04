Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Hilton posts quarterly loss on COVID-19 pain

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

The company’s comparable RevPAR – a key performance measure for the hotel industry – fell 59.9% for the quarter.

Hilton’s results come at a time when air travel remains challenged due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The U.S. hotel operator posted system-wide occupancy of 42.5% in the third quarter, compared with 79.1% a year ago.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $79 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of $288 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $933 million from $2.40 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned $0.06 per share.
