Hilton says it is working to disclose mandatory fees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Reuters) – Hilton Worldwide Holdings said that it was working to ensure mandatory fees are displayed upfront on all its websites and apps.

Hotel operators have received criticism on how fees are displayed to consumers and been accused of engaging in fraudulent and anti-competitive practices by misleading consumers in advertisements, which prevent comparative shopping, and charging millions of dollars in hidden fees.

“The process to update and align our technology is under way,” Hilton said in a letter to U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Jerry Moran.

The senators introduced the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act in the U.S. Senate in July, with the aim of cracking down on hidden fees and establishing federal guidelines for pricing.

Marriott International in May took similar action and agreed to prominently display all “resort fees” and increase price transparency in its advertisements and booking process.

Last year, Airbnb made changes to the way it displays prices on its platform after it faced customer complaints.

This comes at a time when global travel has rebounded after the pandemic.

Hilton said on Thursday it is also advocating for all platforms that advertise, distribute, and sell their inventory to display all fees to ensure the consumer sees consistent information wherever they book.

The platforms include hotel websites to online travel agencies, as well as Google and short-term rental platforms, according to the hotel operator.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group