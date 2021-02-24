Holders Bayern on brink of CL last eight; Chelsea win at Atletico

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Berlin (dpa) – Title holders Bayern Munich are on the verge of the Champions League last eight after a crushing 4-1 win away to Lazio in the first leg of their 16 clash on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski, 17-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane struck in a devastating first half for Bayern, who emphatically bounced back from recent indifferent domestic form.

Francesco Acerbi’s own goal immediately after the restart compounded Lazio’s misery which was eased only marginally by Joaquin Correa’s consolation.

A spectacular overhead kick by France veteran Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a deserved 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid in a game played in Bucharest due to coronavirus rules.

The return legs are March 17 while on Wednesday Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City and Atalanta v Real Madrid conclude the last 16 first legs. The final is May 29 in Istanbul.

via Reuters

