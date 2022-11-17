“Homer” crowned Cambridge Dictionary’s ‘word of the year’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Wordle that stumped British players has been crowned Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year.

Nearly 75,000 searches on the dictionary’s website were made for “homer” in the week the baseball term appeared as an answer to the online five-letter word puzzle on May 5.

Editors said Wordle answers dominated the searches that spiked on the dictionary’s website.

The informal US term for a home run came top with 95 per cent of searches for it from outside North America.

The American spelling of “humor” caused the second-highest spike in the year.

The third was “caulk”, a term more familiar in American English than British which means to fill the spaces around the edge of something, such as a bath or window frame, with a special substance.

Americans, in turn, grumbled about “bloke”, which appeared on Wordle on July 25.

Searches for Wordle’s five-letter words on the Cambridge Dictionary website squeezed out other high-interest words that reflected current affairs.

These included “oligarch”, likely triggered by new international sanctions and geopolitical shifts amid Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and “vulnerable”, which may have been prompted by inflation and the cost-of-living crisis that hit many nations worldwide.

“Ableist” spiked during the controversy over the use of an ableist slur in lyrics to the pop song Grrrls by Lizzo.

Additions to the Cambridge Dictionary this year have included “shrinkflation”, defined as the situation when the price of a product stays the same but its size gets smaller.

