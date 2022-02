Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, adds Nepal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Photo – A Cathay Pacific Airways jetliner prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE