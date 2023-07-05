Hong Kong leader says 8 overseas activists will be ‘pursued for life’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said that eight overseas-based Hong Kong activists who were issued with arrest warrants for alleged national security offences, would be “pursued for life”.

“The only way to end their destiny of being an abscondee who will be pursued for life is to surrender,” Lee told reporters.

Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for the eight overseas-based activists on Monday, accusing them of national security offences, including foreign collusion and incitement to secession, and offered rewards for information leading to their arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Christopher Mung, and online commentator Elmer Yuen.

The police also offered rewards of HK$1 million ($127,656) for information leading to each possible arrest.

The activists are based in several countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia.

They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.

via Reuters

