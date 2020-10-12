Hong Kong postpones annual policy address until talks with Beijing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has postponed her annual policy address scheduled for Wednesday in order to go to Beijing for talks on how the central government can help with the financial hub’s economic recovery.

Lam said she would go to Beijing this month and aimed to hold her policy address by the end of November.

She said she would discuss wide-ranging measures with the central government, including some related to the Greater Bay area – a region that includes Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in China’s Guangdong province – the finance sector and tech innovation, without giving details.

“It is not a matter of waiting for directions,” Lam told a news conference on Monday when asked about the postponement of her address.

“It is a matter of responding to a positive indication from the central government that they want to take into account the chief executive’s recommendations, that they really want to facilitate those policy measures so that Hong Kong people have more confidence that the economy will bounce back.”

