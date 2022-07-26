Hospital halts treatment after technical fault / Malta News Briefing- Tuesday 26 July 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Hospital halts radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients after technical fault:

Mater Dei Hospital has had to cancel radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients due to a technical fault with the equipment. The health ministry confirmed the radiotherapy service at the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre has been temporarily suspended but did not say how many patients are affected or when it would resume (Times of Malta)

Attorney General accused of rushing to press charges in Pilatus Bank case

The magistrate presiding over what can only be described as the seemingly never-ending compilation of evidence against former Pilatus Bank Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) Claude Anne Sant Fournier, has lambasted prosecutors for failing to explain their estimation of there being another 50 witnesses who were still yet to testify in the proceedings, in spite of the €7.5 million magisterial inquiry into the bank (MaltaToday)

Covid-19 Update

The health authorities reported 78 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. One person died, the health authorities said.