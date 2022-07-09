House prices rise 6.7% / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9th July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

House prices rise 6.7%

In the first quarter of 2022, house prices in Malta, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 6.7% on the same quarter last year. According to data revealed by the National Statistics Office, this increase was mainly driven by developments in the Maisonettes Price Index which stood at 135.95, registering an annual increase of 9.5%. This was followed by the Apartments Price Index which stood at 139.44, recording a rise of 6.1% over the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the PPI registered a rise of 4.6 per cent when compared to the same quarter of the preceding year

LESA directives suspended

The General Workers’ union temporarily suspended its directives to LESA members since negotiations on a better financial package have resumed.

“In recent hours, we were informed that the agency is ready to offer a much more advantageous financial package than previously offered,” the GWU said.

Incentives for Gozo tourism launched

Two incentives have been unveiled by the government to promote Gozo’s tourism industry. The two programs—one for marketing efforts and the other for “adventurous tourism”—will be open until December 2023. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri revealed the programs and stated that even if the tourism business is doing well and recovering from the pandemic, more help is still required to keep it growing on the island.

The applicants will get reimbursement for capital costs associated with marketing campaigns for the Gozo lodging industry as well as costs associated with the hire of equipment for adventure tourism.