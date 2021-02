Reading Time: < 1 minute

HSBC Malta announced it will reopen its branch in Gżira from Monday 22 February following a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the bank said that the branch in Gżira will now operate on a tellerless basis, whilst at the same time, bank advisors shall remain available to assist HSBC Malta customers with the bank’s full range of products and services.

