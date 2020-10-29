HSBC Malta to permanently close four branches

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. has announced that the branches in Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar and Żebbuġ, which are currently closed, will not be re-opening.

In a statement it said that this decision reflects the continued increase in customer use of, and demand for digital banking services, which have been further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time it confirmed that its Gżira and Rabat branches, which were temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will re-open. The opening dates are yet to be confirmed as they are subject to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Gżira and Rabat branches will operate as tellerless once opened, and Swieqi and Żurrieq branches will continue to operate as tellerless. Bank advisors will remain available in these branches to ensure customers continue to have access to the full range of products and services.

Branch banking is a critical part of HSBC’s service offering and the bank is also undertaking a wider review of branch opening hours, with a view to offering retail customers longer opening hours in certain key locations. The Bank will continue to ensure customers have access to its branch network, contact centre, and a range of digital and remote banking channels.

Works on the bank’s new Qormi flagship branch are underway and, subject to the Covid-19 situation, will open early next year. The flagship branch will offer a significant improvement in flexibility for customers as it will be open until 19:00 during the week and from 08:30 to 12:30 on Saturdays. The new flagship branch will become HSBC’s largest branch in the country and will also offer customers the convenience of over 20 onsite parking spaces, including two charging bays for electric vehicles.

Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Malta said: “The changes announced today bring certainty and clarity about our branch network, as well as outlining our future plans to offer our customers greater flexibility and an enhanced customer experience through extended opening hours in key locations of our branch network. Our extended opening hours will start with the new flagship branch in Qormi.

