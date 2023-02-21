HSBC shares slide as it fails to raise key target despite profit surge

Reading Time: 3 minutes

HSBC’s profit surged 92% as rising interest rates swelled net interest income, but its shares fell 2% as it failed to raise a key performance target even as Europe’s largest bank offered investors a dividend and share buyback bonanza.

The London-headquartered bank said on Tuesday it intended to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share, as a priority use of the proceeds from the $10 billion sale of its Canada business, once that disposal is complete late this year.

But some analysts had expected HSBC to also raise its key performance target of reaching a return on tangible equity of at least 12% from this year onwards, a target the bank stuck to in its earnings report. Its Hong Kong shares were down 2.1% by 0540 GMT.

HSBC’s asset disposals have picked up pace in the last year as it fends off pressure from its biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group, which has urged the bank to split off its Asian business to boost returns, a move against which HSBC has pushed back.

“With the delivery of higher returns, we will have increased distribution capacity, and we will also consider a special dividend once the sale of HSBC Canada is completed,” Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Meanwhile, HSBC said it still expects to complete the sale of its Russia business in first-half 2023, taking a $300 million loss.

HSBC’s London-listed shares, currently trading at their highest in about three and a half years, have rebounded 45% from October 2022 lows when a drop in quarterly profit and a sudden change in its chief financial officer spooked investors and sent its shares tumbling 7%.

Since Quinn took charge in March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, the shares have gained 25% though still underperforming a 50% rise in the broader market. So far this year, the shares have risen 20% versus a 7% rise in the FTSE index (.FTSE).

‘NO EASING OFF’

Quinn, who has overseen a programme of job cuts in recent years aimed at stripping out layers from the bank’s bloated management structure, said more was to come.

“There will be no easing off at all on costs … We are now considering up to $300 million of additional costs for severance in 2023,” he said.

The Asia-focused bank, which counts Hong Kong as its biggest market, also said it will return to paying quarterly dividends in 2023, and would bring forward the consideration of fresh share buybacks to the first quarter of 2023.

It reported pretax earnings of $5.2 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $2.7 billion a year earlier and ahead of the $4.96 billion average estimate of analysts compiled by the bank.

HSBC said annual expected credit losses rose to $3.6 billion, more than the $3.2 billion analysts had estimated, due to rising inflation pressuring borrowers and lingering problems in China’s property market.

Despite the fourth-quarter surge, annual profit fell to $17.5 billion from $18.9 billion for 2021, due to an impairment of $2.4 billion related to the sale of its retail banking operations in France.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first