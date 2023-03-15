HSBC urges SVB UK staff to assure clients their cash, loans are safe – memo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – HSBC’s top bosses have called on employees at the rescued British arm of failed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank to assure clients “their deposits are safe and loans are supported” as the process of integration following its ‘white knight’ takeover begins.

“Please continue to operate as usual … it is vital that you continue to serve your clients as you have done up to now,” a memo sent to SVB staff on Tuesday and posted by HSBC UK Chief Executive Ian Stuart on the professional networking site LinkedIn said.

HSBC on Monday agreed to buy SVB UK for 1 pound in a rescue deal brokered by the Bank of England and the UK finance ministry, following the rapid demise of its parent in the biggest U.S. bank collapse in more than a decade.

“We’ve put close to 2 billion pounds of liquidity into SVB UK and we’re ready to deploy more cash and more liquidity, as needed,” the memo, which was also signed by group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, added.

A spokesperson for HSBC confirmed the authenticity of the memo, without providing further comment.

