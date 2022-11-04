UPDATED: HSBC top shareholder Ping An urges aggressive cost cuts, renews spin-off push

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings’ HSBA.L largest shareholder Ping An has urged the lender to cut costs aggressively and exit sub-scale non-Asian markets as the Chinese financial conglomerate pushes harder for the bank to spin off its Asia business.

HSBC should be “more aggressive in radically reducing costs” and consider layoffs, Ping An Asset Management (Ping An AM), the bank’s largest shareholder and a wholly-owned unit of Ping An Insurance 601318.SS, said in a statement on Friday.

The London-headquartered bank, which makes the bulk of its sales and profit in Asia, came under pressure from Ping An in April to explore options including listing its Asia business to increase shareholder returns.

The statement on Friday marks Ping An AM’s first public comments on the subject.

Ping An AM said cost reduction was “urgent and absolutely needed” for the bank to improve performance, suggesting HSBC should consider layoffs and cuts in expenses at headquarters.

HSBC said in a statement it had kept a tight grip on costs by driving greater efficiencies across the organisation.

“We remain on track to hit all of our financial targets, including a return on tangible equity of at least 12%, from 2023 onwards, it added.

Ping An AM also urged HSBC to consider measures to implement its pivot to Asia strategy, including reviewing its global resource allocation to focus on the region, and exit sub-scale peripheral markets outside Asia.

“We will support any initiatives including a spin-off that are conducive to improve HSBC’s performance and value; we will consider any suggestions that will help HSBC improve its development and operation strategy,” Ping An AM said.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sumeet Chatterjee and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

