Huge rail disruption in Italy after goods-train coach derails

Italy’s rail network faced huge disruption on Thursday after the coach of a goods train derailed near a Florence station.

This led to the suspension of rail traffic between Florence and Bologna, affecting connections between the north and south of the country.

In the derailment, the coach hit some poles holding cables that feed trains with electricity.

There was damage but no one was hurt, the rail network said As a result services are subject to cancellation, delays of up two three hours and re-routing.

Photo: Workers stand alongside a derailed freight train near the station of Firenze Castello, in Florence, Italy, 20 April 2023. Railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Via ANSA

