Hundreds attend vigil in memory of Paulina Dembska / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 5 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Hundreds attend vigil in memory of Paulina Dembska

Hundreds of people gathered in Sliema, placing flowers and candles at Gnien l-Indipendenza to honour the memory of murder victim Paulina Dembska, who was killed at the same site a few days earlier. The family of the Polish woman joined via a WhatsApp call as womens’ rights activists read out a message from Paulina’s mother expressing her daughter’s love for Malta. Her mother said that Paulina “loved this place. She loved animals, she loved cats, she loved Malta. Take care of yourselves all, because again I tell you, no one knows the place or the hour.” Earlier during the day, reports had said that the woman had signs of violence around her head and on her chest, with the autopsy showing she was raped and strangled. (Maltatoday/Independent)

Auditor asked to investigate golden handshakes

The ADPD party has asked the auditor-general to investigate the ‘golden handshakes’ received by MPs who leave the Cabinet. The ADPD noted that there is lack of transparency in this process, including on the criteria used to establish the amount and whether verification measures are required. The Party referred the recent case of former Education Minister after having resigned from Cabinet for the second time after being found guilty of breaching ethics when awarding a contract to a close friend.

Covid-19 Update: A man died while COVID-19 positive as the number of new virus cases rose to 1147 on Tuesday. Virus cases in hospital numbered 124, with five in intensive care. The health authorities said the latest victim was a 65-year-old man.