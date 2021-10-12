Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain’s La Palma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

“We want to pick up documents and other things because our whole life is in that house and we cannot collect over 30 years in five minutes,” Enrique, 50, a Spanish home-owner, told Reuters.

Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.

“We have been obliged to evacuate a new area. The lava is advancing slowly. People should have time to take their documents, their personal items and anything of value,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of Pevolca.

There were 64 seismic movements on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said.

La Palma airport remained open but 11 flights were cancelled on Tuesday and others were delayed, airport operator AENA said.

via Reuters