Malta

Malta: Hundreds of cab drivers and food couriers working illegally

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that JobsPlus informed the Cabinet that around 1,200 third-country nationals are working illegally as cab drivers and couriers for food companies. According to employment laws, non-EU nationals must be employed full-time.

The paper questions junior minister Rosianne Cutajar about reports that she took a brokerage fee from a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar denied that she ever did business with Fenech.

