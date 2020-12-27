Hundreds of migrants freezing in heavy snow in Bosnia camp

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of migrants were stranded Saturday in a squalid, burnt-out tent camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and winter temperatures suddenly dropped.

Migrants at the Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect against the biting winds in the region, which borders European Union member Croatia.

A fire earlier this week destroyed much of the camp near the town of Bihac that already was harshly criticized by international officials and aid groups as being inadequate for housing refugees and migrants.

Despite the fire, Bosnian authorities have failed to find new accommodations for the migrants at Lipa, leaving around 1,000 people stuck in the cold, with no facilities or heat, eating only meager food parcels provided by aid groups.

Main Photo: A file photo of a migrant walks covered with a blanket during a winter day covered by snow at the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...