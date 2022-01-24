Hundreds protest against Covid-19 rules / Malta News Briefing – Monday 24 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Hundreds protest against Covid-19 rules

A crowd of a few hundred took the streets of Valletta to protest against what they termed as discriminatory Covid-19 rules. Protestors particularly target the mandatory vaccine requirement for access to a number of establishemnts such as restaurants and gyms. The organisers also used the event to call on people to sign a petition against the need for a valid vaccine certificate to enter restaurants. “We are humans, not a QR code. We are asking everyone to sign this petition to take to parliament and demand the government to remove the use of vaccination certificates at restaurants,” one organiser told the crowd. (Times of Malta)

Time to move forward – Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced COVID-19 restrictions will start to be lifted in the first week of February. “We have had a good booster roll out. Measures have worked,” Abela told party supporters at a political event in Nadur, Gozo on Sunday. The PM followed up on statements by the Deputy PM Chris Fearne on Saturday, saying government had always said measures would be temporary. “Science showed we need a high vaccination rate to beat the pandemic. The imposed measures have been successful, and now is the time to move forward,” Abela said. Abela also slammed the opposition’s U-turn on coronavirus restrictions. “I cannot understand how Bernard Grech remains so populist. Restrictions were in line with other countries in Europe. The vaccine rules are there in a lot of countries.” (Malta Today)

PN wants to strengthen country’s governance – Bernard Grech

The Nationalist Party is the underdog because it does not have millions in taxpayers money to “squander” like the PL is doing and because of the lack of an impartial national broadcaster, said Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in the PN’s political rally in Santa Luċija on Sunday. Grech also said that the Labour Party in government does not have the public’s interest at heart, but rather focuses on the price one has, not the value Grech announced that in tomorrow’s Parliament session, the PN’s anti-corruption Bills will have their first reading, as the PN seeks to strengthen the country’s good governance. He said that the government delayed the discussion of the bills out of fear, calling it a ‘gimmick’ and insinuating the package of legislative bills was a money bill. (Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

Seven people died and 273 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. Those who died while positive with the virus are two men aged 86 and one 89, and four women, aged 74, 81, 86 and 89. So far, 531 people have died while COVID-positive in Malta. A total 1,431 patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases down to 5,761. Of those, 93 are currently in hospital while six require treatment at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit.

CDE News