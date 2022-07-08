Hungarian inflation picks up, core CPI jumps as food prices soar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) – Hungary’s inflation accelerated further in June while core inflation jumped to 13.8%, signalling strong underlying price pressures in the economy despite massive interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Inflation has been rising sharply across Central Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amplified already strong price pressures following the coronavirus pandemic, prompting central banks to hike rates sharply. Strong wage growth amid a tight labour market exacerbates the inflation outlook in the region, while the forint’s recent weakening poses further inflation risks in Hungary.

Headline inflation rose to 11.7% year-on-year in June, exceeding analyst forecasts for a 11.5% increase, while core inflation accelerated to 13.8% from 12.2% in May, above analysts’ 13% forecast.

The Hungarian statistics office KSH said annual price increases were driven by higher food prices – which showed an annual rise of 22.1% – and consumer durables prices, which increased 12.4% year-on-year.

Hungarian inflation rose further even though Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government continues to cap fuel prices, energy bills and the prices of some basic foodstuffs, as well as mortgage rates.

The National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by a whopping 200 bps to 9.75% on Thursday to shore up the forint after it plunged to record lows this week. The forint gained markedly by Friday.

The NBH said its 200 bps hike was aimed at avoiding the risk of high inflation persisting longer due to the situation in financial markets, and flagged a possible base rate hike for July 12. The rise in the one-week deposit rate “should be built into the base-rate tightening cycle as early as possible,” it said. The base rate stands at 7.75%.

The central bank expects inflation to peak in the autumn.

“We interpret the decision as a confirmation that NBH has dropped its preference for gradualism and stands ready to continue tightening in a front-loaded manner in response to financial market risks with EU funding remaining unresolved country-specific risk,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Although the Hungarian economy is still propelled by strong domestic demand, rising inflation and borrowing costs are widely expected to lead to a slowdown next year.