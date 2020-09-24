UPDATED: Hungary PM Orban says EU commission immigration plan ‘no breakthrough’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Commission’s migration plan presented on Wednesday is not a breakthrough, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a press briefing in Brussels according to state TV channel M1 on Thursday.

“The breakthrough will come when the Hungarian proposal is accepted that says that nobody can enter the territory of the European Union until one of the member states closes their asylum procedure,” Orban said.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban poses ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL

Migrants entering the European Union should be stopped and turned back to their home countries, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday in Brussels ahead of negotiations surrounding a new EU migration plan next week.

A meeting of EU heads of government to discuss a new migration plan, Belarus and coronavirus was postponed from Thursday until next week because European Council President Charles Michel, who normally chairs such gatherings, was quarantined.

“We have to change the system of grants and the quota system, it’s unacceptable for us. That’s why we should keep negotiating… the strategy should look like this – the people coming from these countries, they should be stopped and turned back to their countries and be given help there,” Babis said during a press conference.

His statements comes after Babis, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen met in Brussels ahead of the EU summit next week to discuss the Visegrad Four grouping’s stance on the issues up for discussion.

Like this: Like Loading...