Hungary to continue issuing Schengen visas for Russians — foreign minister

Russian state-owned news agency TASS reportsHungary has no plans to deny Schengen visas, including multiple-entry visas, to Russian nationals.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said this in an interview with Russian news agency on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“There is a clear methodology, how you issue visas for tourists coming from a country with which there’s no visa facilitation agreement. That’s a procedure, which is more complicated and a little bit, of course slower, compared to if you have the visa facilitation agreement in place. But even if you don’t have a visa facilitation agreement, it doesn’t mean that you don’t give out visas. Of course, we continue issuing visas according to the procedure, which we have to go through?” he said.

Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are banning Russian tourists from entering their borders.

Photo: A Hungarian police officer patrols the border with Serbia near Tompa, 169 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

