Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumps as Omicron spreads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,883 on Wednesday from 5,270 reported a week earlier, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined over the week, the government said.

The government said 29% of the new infections were caused by the new Omicron variant, but some private labs have reported much higher figures.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,083 people have died of COVID-19. There are 2,758 people coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 257 on ventilators.

Photo – Pedestrians wear protective masks at the Baross square metro station in Budapest, Hungary . EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh