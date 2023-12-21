UPDATED: Hungary’s Orban in talks with European conservatives ECR group as European election nears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party is in talks with the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) but will decide which grouping to join only after the European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

“At the moment, we are in initial talks…with the ECR group led by the Italian prime minister,” Orban told a briefing.

Earlier, Orban said Hungary believes European Union funding to Ukraine must not be granted from the EU’s budget and there should be a “sensible” timeline set for any financing for Ukraine.

“I am convinced that to give Ukraine 50 billion euros from the EU budget for five years… That’s a bad decision,” Orban said.

No deal with Turkey on Swedish NATO bid

There is no Hungarian-Turkish deal with regards to the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid as it will be up to Hungarian parliament to decide when to vote on this, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a briefing on Thursday.

Orban said there was no great willingness among ruling party lawmakers in Budapest to approve Sweden’s bid. Sweden’s application has been held up by Turkey and Hungary that have so far refused to support it.

