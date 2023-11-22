Hungary’s ruling party submits bill on ‘protecting national sovereignty’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party submitted a bill on “protecting national sovereignty” to parliament on Tuesday to defend against what it called undue political interference by foreign persons or groups.

The legislation comes as nationalist Orban, who over the past 13 years has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over democratic rights in Hungary, has stepped up his party’s campaign ahead of European Parliament elections next June.

Orban, in power since 2010, has denied accusations he was undermining democracy in the ex-Communist satellite.

The bill would set up a separate authority to explore and monitor risks of political interference and recommend changes in regulations. It would also punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election with up to three years in prison.

“Hungary’s sovereignty is impaired — and it also carries a heightened risk to national security — if political power gets into the hands of persons or organisations dependent on any foreign power, organisation or person,” the bill said.

Lawmakers will need to debate the bill before its final approval.

via Reuters

