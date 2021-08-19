Hungry Lukaku ‘fit and ready’ to face Arsenal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is confident of justifying his record 97.5 million pounds ($134.10 million) transfer fee after being given the number 9 shirt at the club, the Belgium international said on Wednesday.

Lukaku began training this week after joining from Italian champions Inter Milan earlier this month.

“It feels great to be back… it doesn’t feel like I’m coming into a new team because I’ve been here before and I know a few of the players from before,” said Lukaku, who previously played for Chelsea for three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

Asked whether he will make his debut against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, the 28-year-old said that he has been training throughout the pre-season and “feels good”.

“It’s been good to join in with the guys and get to work. Now it’s just about getting to know all my team mates better and at the end of the day, I’m ready for Sunday if the manager needs me,” he said.