Husband forbids Iran’s skiing team head coach from accompanying her team

CDE / TgCom / Shargh : Samira Zargari, the head coach of the Iranian women’s alpine ski team, was unable to accompany her athletes to the Cortina World Championships because her husband forbade her to leave the country.

Prohibiting what is, in fact, a business trip to the spouse is granted by the law in force in the Islamic Republic.

The team, writes the Shargh newspaper, left Iran for Italy, but Zargari was not allowed to leave. “Until the end – the Iranian Federsci said – we tried to find a solution, but it was not possible”.

The task of accompanying the team was therefore entrusted to Marjan Kalhor, another Federation technician.

Under Iranian law, a woman needs her husband’s permission to obtain a passport, but when she also has an expatriation document, the same husband can prevent her from leaving the country.

