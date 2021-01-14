“I can’t wait to start living again” – Jovanotti’s daughter reveals her win over the Hodgkin’s lymphoma tumour

Reading Time: 2 minutes

22-year-old Teresa Cherubini, cartoonist and the daughter of Italian singer Jovanotti, has revealed the details about her battle against Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In a post on Instagram, Teresa Cherubini thanked her father Lorenzo and mother Francesca for never having made her feel alone, stating that although the fear has not gone away and that it will take time for her to trust her body again, she stressed that she can’t wait to start living again.

“I’ve been keeping a secret for the past seven months, I struggle to tell a story before I know its end.” Teresa Cherubini, the only daughter of Jovanotti and Francesca Valiani, revealed that she recently endured a fight against a tumour: “a battle that fortunately was resolved in the a positive way” and that today the 22-year-old artist can therefore look at the future with a level of optimism.

“On July 3, 2020 I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a tumour of the lymphatic system,” writes Teresa. “It all started in August 2019 with itchy legs. I didn’t care about it thinking it would go away, but it didn’t. Months went by and it only got worse. By June 2020 it had spread all over the body. I couldn’t sleep for more than a couple of hours a night as my skin was sore.”, she wrote.

She said that when a swollen lymph node appeared on her arm, I realised it was something more serious and this finally led to a diagnosis and a treatment plan. The treatment started in the summer and underwent 6 cycles of chemotherapy at the IEO, in Milan. “My hair didn’t fall out, but on December 9, after the last treatment, I decided to shave as a sign of a new beginning.”

On Wednesday, she wrote that “After months of anxieties and fears, the story is over. I can say it, because as of 12 January 2021 I am officially all clear. A special thanks go to my parents who have always been there “, but not only ” I was lucky to have at my side a family, friends and the fantastic staff of the hospital who took care of me and others in my situation”.

“Because, even if cancer is a lonely disease in some ways, the support of those close to it is essential to overcome it. And I couldn’t have done it without them, “concludes Teresa in her post, shared by Jovanotti.

“The fear hasn’t gone away and it will take some time for me to trust my body again. But I can’t wait to start living again “.

