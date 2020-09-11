IATA says 8,000 jumbo jets needed to transport Covid vaccine doses globally

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Delivering a COVID-19 vaccine around the world will require at least 8,000 jumbo jets, a trade body has warned.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging governments to begin planning now to ensure a vaccine reaches populations in every corner of the globe.

The IATA warns delivering the vaccine will be the “mission of the century” for the aviation industry, cautioning governments to prepare for the “mammoth and complex task ahead.”

IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac said: “Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry. But it won’t happen without careful advance planning. And the time for that is now.

“We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating co-operation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead.”

The group, which represents 290 airlines, has estimated 8,000 747 cargo aircraft are needed to ship enough vials for a single dose per person.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...