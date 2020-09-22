Ibrahimovic strikes twice as Milan beats Bologna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan’s veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and also missed an open goal to give his side a 2-0 win over Bologna and get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Monday.

The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second with a penalty — the first in Serie A this season — five minutes after the break.

epa08687151 AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic jubilates after scoring the 1-0 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Fc Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa08687148 AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) scores the 1-0 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Fc Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa08687196 AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic jubilates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Fc Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

The Swede could have got a hat-trick but, having rounded goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, he sent a left-foot shot wide of the target. Milan, who finished sixth last season, remained unbeaten in all competitions since March 8.

One thousand spectators were allowed into the San Siro under COVID-19 regulations and Milan invited local healthcare workers to take those places.

