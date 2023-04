Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) – The situation in Germany’s construction industry is as bad as last seen in December 2015, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Monday.

The industry has seen a lot of cancellations, Wohlrabe said, adding that the German economy in general is lacking momentum.

