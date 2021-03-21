I’m a lucky man – Gianni Morandi releases message to his fans from hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a video posted on his social channels, Gianni Morandi makes his first public appearance since being hospitalised.

Hands and legs bandaged, Morandi is seen walking along the corridor of the hospital where he is getting the cure after getting burned in his home during burning brushwood.

In the video, with Jovanotti’s song ‘I’m a lucky boy’ in the background, the Monghidoro singer reiterates: “Yes, I was really lucky”.

“I am hospitalized at the Large Burns Center of the Maurizio Bufalini hospital in Cesena – he writes in the post accompanying the video – an excellence of our region. The first thing I want to do is to thank all the extraordinary team that assists me every day, led by the primary Dr. Davide Melandri. With great professionalism everyone is helping me to overcome this delicate and difficult moment, now it’s time to start moving, these are the first steps … Anna’s video “.

