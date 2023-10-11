IMF forecasts Malta’s economic growth to be EU highest / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 11 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

IMF forecasts Malta’s economic growth to be EU highest

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its economic forecasts for Malta, revising the projected real GDP growth for 2023 upwards while making a slight downward adjustment for 2024. In the October edition of the World Economic Outlook, Malta’s growth for this year is now forecasted at 3.8%, marking the highest predicted economic expansion among EU member states. The IMF’s April edition had earlier estimated growth at 3.5% for both 2023 and 2024. However, in the current edition, the 2024 growth forecast has been revised down to 3.3%, still positioning Malta, along with Ireland, as having the highest anticipated growth in the EU.The IMF also anticipates low unemployment rates for Malta, forecasting rates of 3.1% for this year and 3.2% for the following year. (Times of Malta)

Energy support to remain – PM

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining energy price stability to support local businesses and households during a pre-budget meeting with the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) at a restaurant in Tas-Sliema. Abela emphasized the necessity of ongoing support in this regard to combat inflation effectively. While citing recent statistics indicating a substantial increase in tourist arrivals, he stressed the importance of striving for higher quality tourism experiences. Abela underscored the need to strike a balance between quantity and quality for a sustainable tourism sector. Regarding service quality in the tourism industry, Abela emphasized the importance of clearly defining areas where skill improvements are required, particularly for foreign workers. (The Malta Independent)

Customs make major cocaine haul

Customs authorities made a seizure of approximately 30 blocks of cocaine concealed within a 40-foot container destined for Valencia on Tuesday. As part of their routine operational risk assessment at the Freeport, Customs officials detected roughly 30 kilograms of cocaine concealed within a container transporting a shipment of jumbo packs of peanuts. The container, which was en-route from Nicaragua to Valencia, was found to be carrying 30 blocks of the illicit substance amounting to around 30kg. (Maltatoday)

