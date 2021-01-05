In 2020, almost half a million Polish people died – more deaths in 2020 than any year since WWII

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Notes from Poland – Almost half a million people died in Poland in 2020 – the highest figure in any year since the end of the Second World War, and around 20% (or 80,000 deaths) above the recent annual average.

During the 52 weeks of 2020, there were 475,253 deaths in Poland, according to figures from the country’s digitisation ministry compiled and presented by BIQdata, a service run by the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper.

That represents a far higher figure than in any year since 1946, while it is also significantly above the average of just under 400,000 annual deaths recorded in recent times.

