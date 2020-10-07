Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, Coronavirus, Italy

In Italy, fears of links between schools opening and surge in cases proved unfounded

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday that fears the reopening of Italy’s schools last month would lead to a big increase in COVID-19 contagion have so far been unfounded.

“The transmission of COVID-19 among students and school personnel is closely monitored and, up to today, highly limited,” ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said via Twitter.

“The protocols are working. We are continuing to work with the education ministry and the health ministry so the kids can go to school”. (ANSA).
%d bloggers like this: