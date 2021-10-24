In Pictures: Liverpool put five past shambolic United at Old Trafford

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, romping to a stunning 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Naby Keita got the visitors off to the ideal start in the fifth minute and then a dreadful mix-up between Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire led to Diogo Jota turning in a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 2-0 after 13 minutes.

United were in disarray at the back and Salah made it 3-0 – scoring for the tenth straight game in all competitions – converting a low ball from Naby Keita and then added the fourth after being set up by Jota.

It was the first time United had been 4-0 behind at the interval in the Premier League era and they were loudly booed off the field.

It took just five minutes after the break for Salah to complete his hat-trick with a trademark clinical finish after a superb through ball from Jordan Henderson.

More details to follow…

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire (L) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Liverpool players celebrate their 5-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba leaves the pitch after being sent off during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Bruno Fernandes (R) react during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 24 October 2021.

Photos : EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Reuters