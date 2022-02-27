In policy shift, Finland approves field guns export by Estonia to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

HELSINKI, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Finland is to allow neighbouring Estonia to export to Ukraine Soviet-origin howitzer field guns, which were previously sold to Estonia by Finland but could not legally be sold onwards, the Finnish government said on Sunday.

The decision came as a policy shift from Finland, which is not a NATO member, shares a long border with Russia and has previously maintained a policy of not allowing weapon exports to war zones.

Finland will also directly donate 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 helmets and two first aid units to Ukraine, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Sunday after a government meeting.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto; Editing by Alison Williams)

Photo A convoy of British armoured vehicles of the Royal Welsh Battlegroup is on the way to Estonia driving through Liepupe, Latvia, 25 February 2022. British troops and equipment are heading to Estonia as part of the UK’s contribution to strengthen NATO’s uplift to Eastern Europe. The UK is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending additional equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles, according to the British Army, to strengthen Estonia’s defense capabilities following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA