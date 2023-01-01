Increase of 55% in extreme weather events in Italy in 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

2022 has been an extremely dark year for the climate in Italy with 310 extreme-weather events and 29 deaths associated with them, the climate observatory of environmental group Legambiente said.

In Italy in 2022 there was an increase of 55% in extreme weather events, which wreaked untold damage, the report from the Cittàclima Observatory said.

The North of the country was the area most affected, followed by the South and the Centre.

Lombardy, Lazio and Sicily were the most-hit regions.

The province of Rome was the most affected, followed by those of Salerno and Trapani.

Via ANSA

Lightning in the skies of the Roman coast, due to bad weather in Ostia, Italy, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI

