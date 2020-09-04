Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, India

India coronavirus infections near 4 million

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the world’s second-most affected nation from the virus.

Asia’s worst-hit country is now just around 60,000 cases behind Brazil, which has around 4 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally. The United States is the worst affected nation, with more than 6 million cases.

India has logged the world’s largest daily caseload every day for almost a month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government pushes to open up the economy to prevent further damage from the pandemic.

Its economy performed worst in the April-June quarter among major economies globally, as the pandemic crippled businesses and forced India’s 1.3 billion people to stay indoors for a majority of the quarter.

However, deaths in India from COVID-19 have remained relatively low. The ministry said on Friday 1,096 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 68,472.

Globally, 863,863​ have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 26.15 million. 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: