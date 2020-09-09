Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
India coronavirus infections surge to 4.3 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 4.3 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The South Asian nation has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside of the United States, reporting the largest single-day increases in cases every day for more than a month.

It’s death rate has remained relatively low, but is starting to show signs of rising, with more than 1,000 deaths reported daily for eight days straight.

In the last 24 hours, 1,115 people died of COIVD-19, taking the death toll in India to 73,890, the health ministry said.
