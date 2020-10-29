Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
India passes bleak landmark of 8 million coronavirus infections

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

India crossed a grim milestone of 8 million coronavirus cases on Thursday, with a daily rise of 49,881 infections, health ministry data showed.

The world’s second most populous nation also has the second highest tally of infections after the United States, which has recorded 8.8 million.

Cases in India have dipped sharply from September’s peak, but experts warn the current festival season could bring another spike.

The death toll has been low relative to infections, with 517 new deaths in the last 24 hours carrying the total to 120,527, the ministry said. 
