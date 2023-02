Reading Time: < 1 minute

BENGALURU, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India represented a major opportunity for foreign investors in the energy sector as the nation looks to boost its local output while continuing to cut emissions.

“India is the best place in the world for your investment today,” Modi told delegates at India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

